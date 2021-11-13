The City of Chino was proclaimed as a Purple Heart City during the Nov. 2 city council meeting. Pictured from left to right are Don Avila (Commander of American Legion Post 299), Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Pete Garcia (Purple Heart Recipient), and Dennis Murillo (Commander of VFW Post 11546).
