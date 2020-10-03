Operators of the popular Frosty’s Forest pumpkin patch on Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue in Chino knew they were opening in scary times but are facing some daunting obstacles.
Still, they are vowing to offer at least a slice of Halloween beginning Friday, Oct. 9.
Residents driving by the corner that offers a pumpkin festival every Halloween and Christmas trees each year have been excited to see a Ferris wheel going up and corn growing for the haunted maze, stating that it gives them a sense of “normalcy.”
But things won’t be normal at all.
The State of California forbids amusement park rides of any kind, along with other high-touch or close contact attractions such as haunted houses, animal rides, petting zoos, slides, bounce houses, and ball pits.
The restrictions virtually wipe out much of the revenue-generating amenities that Frosty’s pumpkin patch usually offers including the pony rides, arcade games, and inflatable slides.
The Ferris wheel, the popular cow train, and mechanical rides will not be operating.
Owner Karen Weil was away from the patch Tuesday morning, but her husband was busy working on the site and communicating with the City of Chino on special requirements during the pandemic.
The County of San Bernardino requires compliance with State of California health orders.
Under review
City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the permit application is still under review by the city’s business license, building, planning and community services staff.
The risk management and Chino Police Department have approved the application, she said.
“The city will have additional information about any outstanding issues on Monday after discussion with the remaining departments,” Ms. Castro said.
The owners said at the very least, the festival will open with the haunted corn maze and pumpkins for sale.
The corn is getting taller and rows of sunflowers and pumpkin vines are nearby.
On Thursday, the county published guidelines for operators of pumpkin patches that allow outdoor mazes, games, and other activities under certain conditions.
Temporary food facilities will not be allowed but food trucks could be considered as an option.
Frosty’s is permitted to sell water, soda, candy and packaged snacks. The owners are working to get food trucks onsite on the weekends.
Cautious fun
County officials are urging residents and businesses alike to exercise an abundance of caution while engaging in traditional Halloween activities and consider opting out for safer alternatives.
“Carelessness during other holidays has led to spikes in sickness and death, as well as more restrictions,” said a county spokesperson in a news update.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said get-togethers during the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays led to noticeable increases in infection rates.
“We're asking everyone to be extremely cautious this Halloween season,” he said.
Recommended
Activities that are allowed and recommended for Halloween are car parades including drive-by events and contests, and drive-through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays.
Other activities allowed are online parties and contests, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants, and dressing up homes and yards with Halloween decorations.
Residents are encouraged to use creativity in finding ways to safely hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, such as using a “candy chute” that can be made at home as demonstrated on You Tube videos by searching for candy chute or candy slide.
The county has produced guidelines explaining how activities such as trick-or-treating can be enjoyed safely.
Visit sbcounty.gov.
Safe events
The City of Chino is offering a free modified Spooktacular drive-through event at Ayala Park on Halloween (see this page) and the “Haunted Shoppe” walk-through event is taking place for a fee Thursdays through Sundays all month at The Shoppes at Chino Hills (see Page B12).
