Police in Chino arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a woman with a stick and threatening to kill her on July 31 and arming himself with a knife and making similar threats to the same woman early Monday morning.
Gabriel Anthony Vicario was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, domestic violence, felony vandalism, brandishing a weapon and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, Chino police said.
“Due to the severity of the crimes and Mr. Vicario’s criminal history, a bail enhancement was sought and authorized by a judge,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers went to a home in the 14900 block of 14th Street at 10:38 p.m. July 31 on report of a man assaulting a woman with a stick, the sergeant said.
“When officers arrived, they contacted a woman who stated she had been sitting in her vehicle when (the suspect) shattered her vehicle’s windshield,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The suspect threatened to kill her and she retreated to the car’s back seat, where she armed herself with a baseball bat.”
At that time, the suspect opened the passenger side rear door, struck the victim in the arm and face.
She dropped the bat, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“He armed himself with the baseball bat and used hit to hit the woman in the stomach, hip and buttocks several times,” he said.
When the woman’s husband ran out to help, the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and pressed a knife against her neck, Sgt. Jacquez said.
He again threatened to kill the woman, he added.
The suspect let go of the woman and ran.
“Officers conducted an area check, but he was not located,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The same woman called Chino police at 12:12 a.m. Monday to report the same person was armed with a knife and threatened to kill her, the sergeant said.
Police learned the suspect was armed with a machete-style knife, but he was not found after officers checked the area.
Police arrested the man at 3:11 p.m. when they saw him walking near Riverside Drive and 14th Street in Chino, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“He was detained without incident and found to be in possession of a large-style hunting knife and methamphetamine,” the sergeant said.
