Adult red-shouldered hawk

An adult red-shouldered hawk photographed by Chino Hills resident Wayne Mass soars above Ilex Drive near Townsend Junior High School. The hawks hunt prey ranging from mice to frogs and snakes. The species was confirmed by longtime local bird expert Rod Higbie.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.