Small businesses in Chino Hills with five or fewer employees including the owner may be eligible for a $2,500 grant available through the city with funding provided by the CARES Act.
The grants are for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that are committed to retaining at least one full-time employee from a household that meets low to moderate-income levels per HUD guidelines.
A family of four with an annual gross household income of $60,250 is considered low to moderate-income.
Home-based businesses are not eligible.
Applications will be accepted from Aug. 13 to Aug. 31 by visiting chinohills.org/businessgrant.
A staff person in charge of the program is available to assist applicants at 364-2717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.