Chino Valley Unified School District’s Health Center will conduct a drive-up vaccine clinic for students from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 16 at 12970 Third St., Chino. Appointments are required.
Students up to 18 years old without insurance or enrolled in a government subsidized health insurance plan are eligible.
For appointments, call 628-1201, ext. 8935.
