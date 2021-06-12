Girder installation work on the Monte Vista Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway will take place Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25, forcing several lanes of the freeway to close.
The work is part of the ongoing “Three Bridges Project” to replace the bridges above the freeway at Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline avenues.
On June 24, all eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Ramona to Central avenues.
The Ramona Avenue eastbound onramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the Monte Vista Avenue bridge will close 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Caltrans.
Two lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
On June 25, all westbound lanes of the freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Central to Ramona avenues and the Central westbound onramp will close from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The Monte Vista bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Two lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Ramona to Central avenues.
Motorists using the eastbound lanes can avoid the closures by exiting at Ramona, turn left, and then turn right on Philadelphia Street.
Turn right at Central to re-enter the eastbound lanes.
Westbound motorists can exit at Central, turn left on Philadelphia, and turn left onto Ramona to re-enter the freeway.
For information on the Three Bridges Project, visit 60Swarm.com, view the Caltrans Facebook or Twitter pages, or call (833) 607-9276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.