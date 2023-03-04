Raymond Bachoc, one of the first members of the Chino Basque Club, celebrated his 93rd birthday on Sunday.
Mr. Bachoc, a native of Irisarry, France moved to Chino in the early 1950s, where he acquired a dairy farm called the Bachoc Dairy located on Walker Avenue, south of Chino Avenue.
Michael Goss of Chino Hills was honored as the city’s Employee of the Year during the annual employee recognition event in December.
Mr. Goss is the senior information technology analyst in the city manager’s office. He was chosen by his peers for his positive attitude, approachability, work ethic, and willingness to lend a hand.
Mr. Goss, who joined the city in 2018, provides IT support across the entire city, including updating computer software, resolving software licensing issues, and monitoring virtual machines and servers.
His most significant work was assisting the Public Works Department with its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) project that allows the city to collect and analyze data for water and sewer operations in real time.
Gabriela Gandara, chairperson of the City of Chino’s Teen Advisory Committee (TAC), was accepted to Harvard University.
Gabriela, a Don Lugo High School senior, announced her acceptance during her TAC report at Monday’s Community Services Commission meeting where she received applause and praise from the commission.
This is Gabriela’s second year on TAC. She began serving as chairperson in September 2022.
Vince Alamillo, Joe and Lissa Fraga, and Manuel Avalos are this year’s recipients of the California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 11 Community Champion Award.
Vince Alamillo is a longtime coach with the Chino National Little League where he has volunteered many hours mentoring youth and maintaining sports fields.
Joe and Lissa Fraga organize the annual Chino Valley Thanksgiving meal giveaway in collaboration with the City of Chino and All-American Car Wash.
This past year, the event fed 425 families. Mrs. Fraga is a Chino Planning Commissioner.
Teen volunteer Manuel Avalos has been a TAC member for two years and has volunteered over 80 hours of his time to the community.
The four were selected by the Chino Community Services Commission on Monday and will be presented with the honor at he society’s District 11 Annual Awards and Installation Banquet on April 11 at the Eastvale Community Center. The award recognizes individuals for their contribution to parks and recreation and the community.
