Hidden Trails Elementary School PTA hosted an after-school event last week recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in honor of fourth grader Olivia Story, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July 2020 during COVID.
The Let It Be Foundation, which is helping the Story family, brought in the mobile lemonade trailer for classmates, teachers, and staff.
