State legislation that would regulate the use of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) has Chino officials concerned that the measure would hinder access to crime-fighting data for the Chino Police Department.
City Attorney Fred Galante told the Chino city council April 20 that the bill could negatively limit the Chino Police Department’s ability to use ALPR data to investigate crimes.
Mr. Galante said Senate Bill 210 proposes that agencies destroy information that does not match the information on a “hot list” within 24 hours.
A “hot list” is a list of license plates of “vehicles of interest” against which the ALPR system is comparing vehicles on the roadway.
Current Chino Police Department policy calls for ALPR data to be purged after one year unless it is being used as evidence.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said, “This allows us an opportunity to investigate crimes that are reported after the fact which is common for crimes of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault. If SB210 is passed it would only allow us to keep our data for 24 hours which would make it more difficult to successfully obtain justice for victims in those cases.”
The license plate readers are not traditional surveillance cameras and are used to take photographs of the rear license plates of vehicles as they travel on public roadways, he said.
A computer program reads the photograph and compares it against a law enforcement data base of stolen and wanted vehicles.
The system can be searched for full or partial license plates and vehicle descriptions.
Since January 2019, the system has helped recover 271 stolen cars and assisted in 342 arrests, Chief Simmons said.
Chino first authorized 36 ALPRs at 11 intersections.
In 2020, the city council approved the purchase of 27 more cameras.
Cameras are located at the following intersections: Central/Country Fair, Central/Columbus, Central/Walnut, Central/D, Central/El Prado, Ramona/Walnut, Ramona/Riverside, Mountain/Walnut, Mountain/Riverside, East End/Chino, Fern/Edison, Grand/Spectrum West, and Hellman/Pine.
On April 20, Chief Simmons received approval from the council to purchase 13 additional ALPRs.
Cameras will be installed at Central and Riverside, Ramona and Philadelphia, and Pine and Meadowhouse and one portable self-enclosed system will be used as needed within the public right of way, Chief Simmons said.
The cost of $116,686 for the new cameras plus $15,995 for additional equipment, will be paid through restricted funds from the city’s Law Enforcement Development Impact Fee Fund.
Scott Wiener, representing the 11th Senate District in San Francisco, drafted SB 210 which addresses potential use of the technology for federal immigration enforcement.
“The Chino Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement nor do we share our data with them,” Captain Simmons said.
SB 210 requires an annual audit, which is in the Chino Police Department’s policy.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa sent a letter on April 16 to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Anthony Portantino opposing SB 210.
The letter states in part: “Ultimately, SB 210 would remove local control over systems that community funds have been invested into. If approved, law enforcement agencies would lose many valuable pieces of information that have historically helped find abducted children, murder suspects, kidnappers and sex criminals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.