On April 6, the Chino Valley school board voted 3-2 against a recommendation by the district staff to increase school lunch and breakfast prices by 25 cents per meal starting next school year, as well as for the next two school years.
School board members Andrew Cruz, Christina Gagnier and James Na voted against the increase and Irene Hernandez-Blair and Joe Schaffer voted for the proposed increase, which excluded low income meals for qualifying families.
