The Chino Valley Missing Pets annual fundraising garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (May 22) at 2406 Monte Royale Drive off Olympic View Drive near Calle San Marcos Park in Chino Hills. The sale will feature many new items, home décor, tools and “guy stuff,” electronics, antiques, new and gently used clothing, new designer hats, new cosmetics and toiletries.
The organization’s mission is to reunite lost and found pets, vaccinate pets in need, spay and neuter, microchip, provide pet food for struggling families, collar and tag all reunited pets, help families with cremation, and assist “bailing out” pets from local shelters.
Proceeds from the garage sale will be used to purchase a tag engraving machine for the lost pets that are returned to their homes.
According to Laura Montague of Chino Valley Missing Pets, each pet reunited with its owner is sent home with a new collar and identification tag, costing $10-plus.
A tag engraving machine, which costs upwards of $4,000, will give Missing Pets the opportunity to make the tags at home and attend events in the city to provide identification tags for pets.
Chino Hills Realtor Jack Soliman started a Go Fund Me page for the purchase. Visit gofundme.com and search Help Laura Buy a Pet Tag Machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.