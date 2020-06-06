Calvin Paras, an incoming junior at Ayala High School, was named the student member of the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission during the April 28 council meeting for the term beginning May 1 and ending April 30, 2021.
Calvin volunteered for the city’s volunteen program in 2018.
He is a percussionist in the Ayala High Band where he plays snare/tenor and has won awards at the Reno and Riverside City College Jazz Fests as a drum set player.
He is enrolled in honors and AP classes and is an officer for the Leo Club and Polynesian Dance Club. Last year, he was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from an organization composed of engineering professionals.
He has volunteered for St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, House of Ruth, Let it Be Foundation, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, American Red Cross, Isaiah’s Rock and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
He is a three-time recipient of the Chino Cultural Foundation’s scholarship.
Calvin said he looks forward to becoming a liaison between the city and the community.
