The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet remotely Tuesday, April 13.
Both meetings are open to the public and provide information on events and programs at the two prisons, both located in Chino.
The men’s prison advisory committee meeting will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
For information on how to join, call public information officer Thomas Lopez at (909) 606-7068.
The women’s advisory committee meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. To join the meeting, call (916) 701-9994 and enter meeting number 366231369.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday every two months to give the public an opportunity to hear about prison happenings.
The meetings were held at Chaffey College in Chino before the pandemic.
