The County of San Bernardino will hold super-sized COVID-19 vaccination events for seniors 65 and older next week by appointment only.
Any senior who lives or works in San Bernardino County is eligible.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2 the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana will open all day at 9300 Cherry Ave.
To make an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com/vac cine/locations.
Seniors who need help making an appointment can call the county’s hotline at (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccines remain in short supply and will be limited to the first 3,500 individuals who secure an appointment, Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said.
Residents will be able to immediately schedule an appointment for their second dose at a follow-up Speedway event March 2.
Frontline health care personnel and emergency services workers will also be served.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Ontario Convention Center will operate as a vaccination site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments for the Convention Center will become available next week.
“We are doing everything we can to make the process as easy and efficient as possible; nevertheless, we are advising those with appointments to anticipate some waiting time,” Mr. Hagman said.
Supervisor Hagman said the Speedway event is only one of the vaccination opportunities the county is preparing, and additional locations will be announced soon.
Stay-at-home
order lifted
On Monday, Jan. 25, Gov. Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home order issued in December, which moved the county back into the previous tier system where the county is in the purple tier.
Restaurants are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining, but indoor dining remains prohibited until the county reaches the red tier.
Personal care services such as hair and nail salons may reopen with modifications, retailers may allow more customers into their stores and campgrounds may resume operations, among other changes.
“This is great news for businesses and county residents who have been struggling financially since March 2020, but most especially since December when the state imposed the regional stay-at-home order,” Supervisor Hagman said.
“With the vaccine being rolled out throughout the state, I am cautiously optimistic about the year ahead and encourage residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able,” he said.
Mr. Hagman said the county gets credit toward lowering the case rate by exceeding the statewide median testing rate, so testing is still vital not just for protecting residents from illness but for reopening the economy and getting residents back to work.
