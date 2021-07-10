Brush fire burns half-acre near Riverside Terrace in Chino

A half-acre of dry brush erupted Tuesday afternoon in an open field near Riverside Terrace and Hillside Drive, south of Riverside Drive, in Chino. No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged. Chino Valley Fire District and Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the blaze at 12:23 p.m., and remained on scene until 5 p.m. A fire investigator from the Chino Valley Fire District will determine a cause of the fire, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
