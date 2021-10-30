Officials from the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) told residents attending a Zoom meeting Thursday night that the former Aerojet property in Chino Hills will be cleared for unrestricted use when the next phase of cleanup is completed.
Only two residents, Joanne Genis and Jim Gallagher, spoke during the meeting that lasted less than an hour.
Aerojet manufactured and tested explosives and chemical warfare agents from 1954 to 1995.
The next phase of cleanup and remediation will take place on 20 acres of the 800-acre site at the end of Woodview Road, south of Peyton Drive, adjacent to the Vellano Country Club development.
DTSC staff toxicologist Riz Sarmiento said the results of the human and ecological risk assessment determined that exposures to humans and wildlife by the chemicals generated at Aerojet are unlikely to cause increased cancer or other health affects.
Land use restrictions, however, will be in place in two areas: the former Redwater Pond and a box canyon where testing took place, Mr. Sarmiento said.
Project manager Robert Romero said water production wells will be forbidden in those areas.
He said the surface contamination was cleaned up but there is still contamination in the groundwater in those locations.
Residents have until Thursday, Nov. 11 to review two documents, “A Statement of Basis” and the “CEQA Initial Study,” and provide comments under a 30-day comment period.
The documents can be found by visiting envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov and enter “Chino Hills Aerojet” in the search bar.
Click on the second Aerojet description in the dropdown menu and click on the “community involvement” tab to read the documents.
