Children ages 4 to 14 will be able to explore multiple art mediums including paint and collage at the “Kids Art Exploration Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to be held in three sessions on Saturday, March 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Children will go from table to table to learn from local artists who will provide demonstrations and supplies.
The sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon are full. There is a limited number of spots for noon to 1 p.m.
Register at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or online at chinohillsfoundation.org.
