Five Los Angeles men accused of committing a total of 44 burglaries in Chino Hills and seven Orange County cities are facing felony charges on suspicion of stealing $1.9 million in cash, jewelry and guns, according the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
In four of the burglaries, the residents were home, said spokeswoman Kimberly Edds.
Jurandir Endnilson Penate, 24; Erick Daniel Soria, 27; Alvaro Ramos, 37; Eugene Li, 35; and Sergio Soto, 33, were arrested May 15 after search warrants were served by the district attorney’s office, the Fullerton, Anaheim and Buena Park police departments, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“This case underscores law enforcement’s resolve to effectively collaborate, across jurisdictions, to bring criminals to justice,” Fullerton Police Chief Bob Dunn said.
The burglaries began in Chino Hills in August and continued in Fullerton, Anaheim Hills, Villa Park, Lake Forest, Yorba Linda, Buena Park and Irvine, Ms. Edds said.
The five men are accused of stealing designer watches and purses, jewelry, guns and cash during the burglaries.
Mr. Soria is facing 83 years and eight months in prison if convicted. He is currently on parole for residential burglary.
Mr. Soto has prior convictions for residential burglaries and assault with a deadly weapon. He is facing a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
Mr. Yi was convicted in 2005 for a great bodily injury conviction and is facing 19 years and eight months and Mr. Penate is facing 55 years and four months if convicted.
Mr. Ramos, who is currently on parole for residential burglary and evading police, is facing up to 125 years in prison, Ms. Edds said.
All five men are being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.
