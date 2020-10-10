“Your Ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early” is the election campaign theme for San Bernardino County as officials offer the community multiple ways to vote, including a four-day period to vote in person.
Chino Valley residents should have received their ballots in the mail by now as well as the “supplemental voter information guide” that includes information for Measures J and K related to the proposed new San Bernardino County charter.
The County Registrar of Voters and the City of Chino Hills will host an online workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 to explain several key changes in the election process to ensure accessible and secure voting during the pandemic.
The workshop will help voters understand how the State of California and San Bernardino County are preparing for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election.
Participants will learn about voting options, voting locations, the voting period, safety measures at polling places, security measures taken to protect the election process and votes, and resources.
Residents may attend by phone or computer.
To register, visit chino hills.org/votereducationwe binar or call 364-2620 for assistance.
Drive-through
From 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, the Chino Hills City Clerk’s office will host a ballot drop-off event to provide an opportunity for voters to drive into the roundabout between city hall and the fire administration building on City Center Drive.
Participants should enter off Boys Republic Drive to park and personally place their ballot in the drop box in front of the library.
For those with disabilities, a curbside drop-off into a secured moveable ballot drop box will be available.
Local races
In addition to the presidential race, Chino Valley residents will vote for the school board, fire board, city council, congressional candidates, assembly members, and Chino Hills residents only will vote for a state senator.
Candidate profiles for these races have appeared in previous editions of the Champion.
Chino Valley residents will also have the opportunity to vote for a member of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, Area C.
Candidates are incumbent Laura Abernathy Mancha of Fontana, Roman Nava of Chino Hills, and Jessica Marie Camacho of Ontario.
The San Bernardino County Board of Education supports and offers training to local school districts, according to Ms. Abernathy Mancha.
The board hears appeals from charter schools, student expulsions, and inter-district transfers, she said.
The board also reviews local school budgets.
Area C covers Chino and Chino Hills, most of Fontana, and parts of South Ontario.
Some Chino residents will be voting for the Monte Vista Water District board of directors, which serves mostly Montclair and small pockets of northwest Chino.
Incumbents Sandra Rose of Chino, Manny Martinez of Montclair, and Tony Lopez of Montclair will appear on the ballot for the at-large seats they currently occupy.
Measures
Chino Hills residents will have the opportunity to vote for Measure M, the hotel tax that would increase by 2 percent, from 10 to 12 percent, if approved. The tax would be paid by visitors to hotels in Chino Hills. (See story on Page B1.)
Residents in both cities will have the opportunity to vote on Measures J and K related to the new county charter and compensation reduction and term limits for members of the Board of Supervisors.
Propositions
There are 12 propositions on the ballot, including a $5.5 billion bond measure for stem cell research, rent control, a repeal of the voter-approved constitutional amendment from 1996 that banned affirmative action in state employment and higher education admissions practices, restoring the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole, and allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections.
This week’s Rolltop Roundup offers recommendations on a few of the propositions. (See Rolltop Roundup on Page B4.)
Four ways to vote
There are four ways to vote this year: by mail, via ballot drop-off locations, at early voting sites, and polling places that will be open four days.
Ballots will be tracked when they are mailed, received, and counted through the Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot” tracking system so that residents can be sure their votes are counted.
To sign up, visit wheres myballot.sos.ca.gov.
Drop boxes
There are four ballot drop boxes in the Chino Valley: the Chino Hills Branch Library on City Center Drive, the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Avenue.
Early voting
Early in-person voting is taking place at the San Bernardino County Registrar’s Office, 777 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino until Election Day. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Polling places
Polling places will be open for four days so that voters can avoid long lines on Election Day.
The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 to Monday, Nov. 2.
On Election Day, polling places will open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling locations are printed on the back of voter information guides and are also listed at sbcountyelec tions.com.
Poll workers needed
Poll workers are sought to commit to working four days and attend a mandatory two-hour training session.
A training class is offered in Chino.
Three roles are available: clerk, assistant supervisor, and supervisor with pay ranging from $100 per day to $175 per day.
Bilingual poll workers are paid $10 extra per day.
To volunteer, download and submit a poll worker application from sbcountyelections.com.
A poll worker application is also contained in the voter information guide/sample ballots booklet.
Registration deadline
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19. Visit sbcountyelections.com and click on the voter registration tab at the top of the page and click on “register online now” at the left-hand side of the page.
If residents miss the deadline, they may register at the county Registrar’s office, an early vote site, or at a polling place up to and including Election Day.
A new portal called “My Elections Gateway” is on the home page where voters can get personalized information on registration status, voting history, voting districts, and more.
Voter information guide/sample ballots contain resources and information.
For assistance, call 387-8300 or email communica tions@rov.sbcounty.gov.
Visit sbcountyelections.com.
