A 34-year-old Chino man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive in Chino, police said.
The shooting is the third fatal shooting in the city this month, following incidents on the 60 Freeway in Chino on Dec. 3 and the double fatal incident in the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive on Dec. 11.
Richard Lazama died at an undisclosed hospital after the 7:54 p.m. shooting Tuesday, said City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
“When officers arrived, they located several subjects on scene and an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the spokeswoman said. “The male subject was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”
Several people at the scene were detained for questioning.
No arrests have been announced.
The spokeswoman said the shooting appears to be an “isolated domestic violence” incident.
“There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the general public,” Mrs. Castro said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066.
