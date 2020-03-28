Lennar homebuilding company is proposing to change the zoning of a vacant portion of the Vila Borba development in Butterfield to allow 220 attached townhouses on approximately 23 acres.
The existing zoning on the property, located on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road, north of Avenida de Portugal allows for a retail center and 280 multi-family residential units.
The zone change would eliminate the proposed 5-acre commercial center approved by the Chino Hills City Council 14 years ago.
The application, which is the fourth phase or “planning area four” of Vila Borba, is preliminary and under review by the city of Chino Hills.
The proposal is expected to come before the Planning Commission sometime this year, said community development director Joann Lombardo. The final decision would be made by the Chino Hills City Council.
The Vila Borba development, which spans 336 acres on the east and west sides of Butterfield Ranch Road, is being built in four phases.The first two phases are completed.
The project was approved by the council in 2006.
The site had been owned by the Borba family since the early 1940s and was used for grazing and dairy operations.
The family’s Portuguese heritage is reflected in the name of the public collector road, Avenida de Portugal.
Phases one and two consist of the single-family development on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road where the 5-acre Vila Borba Park is located that includes a dog park, and the recently completed single family development on the east side of Butterfield, said Ms. Lombardo.
Phase three is pending and will include a tract of 19 two-story large single-family homes with three-car garages on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road.
The tract requires completion of down-stream detention basin improvements that are being reviewed and processed as part of the planning area four review, Ms. Lombardo said.
Phase four, as proposed, would change Lot 1 from a commercial zoning designation to a high-density designation to allow 182 attached townhomes, and would change Lot 2 from high-density residential to medium-density residential to allow 38 attached townhomes, for a total of 220 townhomes on 23 acres.
