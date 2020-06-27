The Chino Police Department fiscal year 2020-2021 budget of $43,578,529 was approved by the Chino City Council June 16 funding 118 sworn officers, a SWAT team, crisis negotiations team, mobile field force team, criminal investigations bureau, K-9 Unit, gang investigators, narcotics officers and a full service traffic unit that includes six motor officers, collision investigators and a commercial enforcement officer, according to Police Chief Wes Simmons.
The budget includes two additional officers over last year’s budget, the chief said. The city received approval for a Federal COPS hiring grant that will provide 75 percent of the funding for the two officers.
The budget also funds 53 full time professional staff employees that includes a fully functional dispatch center, records unit, crime scene investigators, crime prevention unit, crime analysis unit and real time crime center.
According to spokesperson Vivian Castro, the total salary for all police department positions is $32,065,502. This includes full-time, part-time, overtime and salary-related allocated costs such as health and retirement benefits.
These salary-related costs comprise 73.6 percent of the budget.
Chief Simmons said wages and salaries are almost always the largest cost for any business and that is especially true for organizations that are service based.
The fiscal year 2020-21 budget represents a $1,562,338 increase from last year’s budget, he said.
The 3.6 percent increase is related to cost of living increases being provided to all city employees, an 11 percent increase in allocated costs, and the two additional police offers (with 75 percent of their costs to be reimbursed by the federal COPS hiring grant).
Although four K-9 positions are budgeted, only two are filled due to staffing constraints. During this budget year, a third position will be filled.
Humane Society
The police budget includes the school resource officers contract and the Inland Valley Humane Society contract.
The school resource officers contract is $716,771, half of which is reimbursed by the Chino Valley Unified School District, and the Inland Valley Humane Society contract is $336,738 which is a one-year contract, said Chief Simmons.
He said the Humane Society contract is included in the budget because the police are normally the community’s first call when there is an issue with a barking dog, loose animal, or aggressive animal.
On a daily basis, the police department fields between seven and 14 patrol officers depending on the time of day, he said.
Approximately 20 percent, or $8,527,445 of the police budget is comprised of allocated costs that pay for the Chino Police Department’s share of city expenditures such as facilities, capital improvements, information technology costs, police vehicle replacement and maintenance, insurance including liability and workers compensation, attorney services, safety training and other expenditures.
Dawn Marks contributed to this story.
