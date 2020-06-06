Nicholas Michael Callen

Ayala High junior Nicholas Michael Callen

Ayala High junior Nicholas Michael Callen, 17, made more than 300 masks to donate to Pomona Valley Hospital where he is in the volunteer program. The Chino Hills resident heard there was a mask shortage at the hospital, learned how to sew and made masks with materials of different colors and patterns. His donation to the nurses included a basket full of snacks. His mother, Amy Callen, said Nicholas also used his savings to buy boxes of medical masks for the nurses to ensure everyone at the hospital had a mask. 

