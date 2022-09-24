The Champion incorrectly reported that the $20 million State Street Water Treatment project would be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19. The water treatment project hearing was scheduled to be heard by the Chino City Council on Sept. 20. The hearing was postponed, however, and will be discussed at a council meeting in October.
