TheInland Valley Humane Society (IVHS) reopened its facility Thursday, July 15 at 500 Humane Way in Pomona with modified operational procedures to comply with Los Angeles County and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on COVID.
Employees will wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Social distancing and sanitation protocols will be followed.
The customer service department will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturdays with extended hours Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist with licensing or animal redemption needs.
Licenses can be processed online at the website or by calling (909) 623-9777.
For those looking for their lost pet,the kennels will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with extended hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The adoption center will be open for in-person adoptions from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with extended hours on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
IVHSis currently under construction to maker room for the new Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Medical Center so there is limited on site parking and intermittent parking lot closures.
Streetparkingis availableonHumane Way.
Information: (909) 623-9777 or visit ivhsspca.org or email info@ivhsspca.org.
