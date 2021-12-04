Health and safety concerns have prompted the City of Chino to conduct an emergency road repair on a segment of Pine Avenue at Chino Creek.
On Tuesday, the Chino City Council granted a $336,660 construction contract to Wright Construction Engineering Corp. for the repair, which includes removing a 96-inch metal pipe and debris from the Chino Creek and adding two new 96-inch pipes within the stream and a backfill of cement to secure the section.
One of the creek’s two 96-inch metal pipes was fully displaced due to years of deterioration from storm damage, according to a staff report.
Maria Fraser, Chino’s civil engineering manager, said that over the years, the road has been washed out and the creek bed is now exposed for further potential erosion.
“If the pipe were to burst, it would damage and spill downstream which could damage a very sensitive environmental area,” Ms. Fraser said.
A sewer line belonging to the City of Chino Hills exists below the road crossing of the exposed pipeline. Chino staff notified the city about the project.
The construction will begin Friday, Dec. 16 and is expected to be completed on Friday, Jan.7.
The city hopes to finish before the storm season and bird nesting season that typically begins in March.
