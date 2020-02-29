Representatives from the cities of Chino and Chino Hills are not happy with the official numbers they received from the State of California on the amount of affordable housing units they will have to build over the next eight years, even though that number slightly decreased.
The numbers mandated by the state’s Housing and Community Development Department are allocated by a regional planning organization called the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).
The eight-year period will begin in 2021 and end in 2029.
Chino Hills has been mandated to build 3,720 affordable housing units as follows: very low income 1,384, low income 819, moderate income 787, and above moderate income, 731.
The overall number of 3,720 decreased by 319 from the projected allocation of 4,039 assigned in fall 2019.
Chino has been mandated to build 6,959 housing units as follows: very low income 2,106, low income 1,281, moderate income 1,200 and above moderate income 2,373.
The overall number of 6,959 decreased by 1,402 from the projected allocation of 8,361 assigned in fall 2019.
The overall numbers for each city are off by one dwelling unit. SCAG officials explained that the numbers may not add up exactly because they are rounded in the computing process.
Officials from SCAG, which covers a six-county region in Southern California, said the allocation numbers changed because of updated job access and transit access data used in the methodology.
'Not realistic'
City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said the city does not believe the 6,959 allocation is a realistic, attainable number. She said the city will continue to work through the process.
Chino Hills Community Development Director Joann Lombardo said the city continues to have concerns about the methodology and will be evaluating the appeals process.
The methodology, produced by SCAG and adopted by its Regional Council, includes jobs and transit accessibility, growth and socio-economic factors.
On Monday, SCAG’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment Subcommittee requested that staff review and provide an analysis for a methodology put forth by the city of Cerritos and a group of cities.
Staff plans to include the analysis in reports that will be submitted to the Regional Council on March 5.
Social equity
One of the objectives of the state’s housing law is to ensure there is not an overconcentration of households by income group in comparison to the county, according to SCAG officials.
To ensure the methodology does not overburden lower income cities with more low-income households, a “social equity adjustment” was applied that results in high-income cities being required to plan for more affordable units and fewer market rate units.
On the other hand, lower-income cities are required to plan for fewer affordable units and more market rate units, according to SCAG officials.
Chino Hills received a 180 percent social equity adjustment and Chino received a 150 percent social equity adjustment that were factored into their final numbers.
All cities may appeal their allocation numbers. Hearings will be conducted in the summer.
The State determined that SCAG’s region must build 1,341,827 affordable housing units over the eight-year period.
Information: scag.ca.gov/rhna.
