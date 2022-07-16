Children ages 5 to 12 flocked to the Priceless Pets Ranch and Learning Center in Chino Hills for its grand opening on Saturday, July 9.
Priceless Pets is offering a summer interactive day camp called “Petmania Camp” through the city’s Recreation Department to teach children about animals and responsible pet ownership at 2810 English Road.
The five-day camps are offered in morning and afternoon sessions for a $175 donation per session. Camps include guest presenters, arts and crafts, projects, and hands-on animal experience.
Children will be introduced to the dogs and cats in the care of Priceless Pets.
Upcoming sessions include aquatic animals, reptile animals, and special needs animals.
Previous sessions included farm animals with donkeys, cows, goats, and rabbits.
Registration information: (909) 364-2700.
