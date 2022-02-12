A sewer relining project will take place at 80 locations in Chino. The city council on Jan. 18 voted to award a $1,061,750 contract to Sancon Technologies, Inc. of Huntington Beach to line the aging 8-inch and 10-inch clay pipes and sewer lines with a protective coating.
Sewer line areas on the east side of town marked as high priority include neighborhoods on Cherry Avenue, Dogwood Court, and Olivewood Avenue, according to Civil Engineering Manager Maria Fraser.
The city will also work on small sections of sewer lines in the west of the city, including Benson and Schaefer avenues. Ms. Fraser said the pipes are at least 30 years old and relining them is the most cost-effective improvement.
“The gases from the sewer start eating up the pipe from the inside,” Ms. Fraser said.
The work will consist of removing debris from sewer systems and restoring the pipes and lines with a cure-in-place method using resin. Ms. Fraser said the product will help protect the pipes from corrosive fumes. The work is expected to be completed in August, she said.
