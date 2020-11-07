Chino Valley Fire board incumbents John DeMonaco, Sarah Ramos-Evinger and Harvey Luth were handily re-elected to four-year terms in Tuesday’s election, receiving a collective total of 71,201 votes out of 77,348 cast in the four-candidate race.
Mr. DeMonaco, a Chino Hills resident who won a fourth term on the fire board, was the top vote getter at 26,195 votes, or 30.97 percent. Ms. Ramos-Evinger, of Chino Hills, was second at 25,972 votes, or 30.70 percent. Mr. Luth, of Chino, was third with 25,742 votes, or 30.43 percent, and challenger Juan-Carlos Parra, a Chino Hills resident and 25-year veteran in law enforcement, took fourth with 6,662 votes, or 7.88 percent.
“It’s exciting. I’ve never had to campaign before,” Mr. Luth said. “The last time I ran, no one was against me. It feels good that residents have confidence in me. I’m looking forward to continuing to do the good work that the fire district does.”
Mr. Luth, a former community services commissioner and planning commissioner in Chino, was appointed to the Chino Valley Fire Board in 2017 and elected to a two-year term in 2018, where he was unopposed.
Mr. DeMonaco was first elected to the board in 2008 and said he is committed to working hard for the citizens the fire district serves.
“I am looking forward to the challenge that we will encounter over the next four years,” Mr. DeMonaco said. “The fire service has changed over the years and is continuing to change in many ways both legislatively and operationally. I am especially looking forward to the addition of Fire Station 68 in Chino Hills.”
Mrs. Ramos-Evinger, a fire board member since 2012, said residents have her committment to work hard. “I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving the Chino Valley Fire District, our dedicated staff and the people who live and work in the areas we serve,” she said.
“I want to thank my Lord and Savior for His hand in my re-election, my loving husband Mike, my family and friends for their support and the amazing people of the Chino Valley community for entrusting me to serve them as a director for the Fire District.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.