State prison numbers show 110 inmates and 32 employees at the California Institution for Men in Chino have tested positive for coronavirus, according to statistics Wednesday morning from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Those numbers have jumped from the 71 inmates and 22 employees that were found to carry the virus since April 24.
Testing has been significantly ramped up at the Chino prison, located at 14901 Central Ave., with more than 255 inmates undergoing tests for COVID-19.
Forty-seven inmates so far have tested negative and 99 results are pending, according to Wednesday’s numbers.
One California Institution for Men inmate died from complications from coronavirus on April 19 at an undisclosed hospital, said state prison spokeswoman Dana Simas.
The unidentified man is the only inmate in the state to die from the virus, she said.
Three staff members and one inmate at the California Institution for Women, located at 16756 Chino Corona Road, have tested positive for coronavirus, the numbers show.
A total of 17 female inmates have been tested, with 13 testing negative and three results pending.
Numbers show 205 inmates in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.
Locations are: California Institution for Men (110), California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster (87), California Men’s Colony (3), Centinela State Prison (2), California Institution for Women (1), North Kern State Prison (1) and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1).
One thousand and thirty-six inmates have received tests with 208 results currently pending.
More than 130 staff members at 27 state prison facilities and two worksites have tested positive for coronavirus, including the 32 at CIM and 27 at the Lancaster facility.
Other facilities by numbers are California Correctional Institution (7), San Quentin State Prison (6), California Health Care Facility (5), California State Prison-Sacramento (5), Centinela State Prison (5), Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center-Galt (5), Folsom State Prison (4), Wasco State Prison (4), California Institution for Women (3), worksite in Sacramento County (3), worksite in San Bernardino County (3), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (3), California City Correctional Facility (2), California Medical Facility (2), Calipatria State Prison (2), Deuel Vocational Institution (2), North Kern State Prison (2), and one each at the California Men’s Colony, Central California Women’s Facility, Ironwood State Prison, N.A. Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility, Northern California Youth Correctional Center, OH Close Youth Correctional Facility, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Salinas Valley State Prison and Valley State Prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.