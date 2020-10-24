Chino Hills Police Deputy Jonathan Drayer was honored Oct. 12 with a Mother’s Against Drunk Driving award for his work in DUI enforcement in the city, the department announced.
Deputy Drayer, who has worked with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for 6½ years, including three years in Chino Hills, made 29 driving under the influence arrests in 2019, said Chino Hills Police Capt. John Walker.
“He will also be receiving his second and third ‘10851’ pins for recovering 17 stolen vehicles, valued at $138.500,” Capt. Walker said. “The CHP developed the 10851 awards program to recognize the superior efforts made by CHP and allied law enforcement personnel who have demonstrated exceptional performance in the reduction of stolen vehicle-related crimes.”
The CHP award is named ‘10851’ because that is the California Vehicle Code number for a person who drives or takes a vehicle that is not their own.
