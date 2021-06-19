A six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library is underway on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. The class will provide mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws will be shown. Letters of completion will be issued. Patrons may stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive to pick up materials. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.