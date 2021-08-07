After tabling a discussion to give themselves a raise during the pandemic, Chino Hills councilmembers are ready to take up the matter at the 7 p.m. council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The council chambers, at 14000 City Center Drive, are open to the public. There will be no online meeting but the video can be viewed the following day on the city website at chinohills.org
The council makes a base salary of $826.88 per month and would be permitted under government code to enact a $178.20 increase for a total of $1,005.08 per month if approved in 2021, or a $228.45 salary increase to $1,055.33 per month if adopted in 2022.
In addition to their base salary, councilmembers receive $500 per month in car allowance, $1,659 per month in medical, retirement benefits and other perks.
Council salaries are based on the population of the city.
Chino councilmembers receive $1,676 per month and Upland councilmembers receive $500 per month, with the mayor of Upland receiving $600 per month.
Both Chino and Upland are in the same population category as Chino Hills with a range of 75,000 to 150,000 residents.
Examples of other cities per month: Brea, $681; Claremont, $400; Pomona, $819; Yorba Linda, $500; Corona, $800; and Diamond Bar, $746.
Commissioners
The council will also consider increasing the stipend of the three city commissions: planning, public works, and parks and recreation.
Commission members receive a stipend of $25 per meeting, the same amount since 2007. Prior to that, they received no compensation.
The Chino City Council last month increased its planning commission stipend from $50 to $125 per meeting and the community services commission stipend from $50 to $75 per meeting.
Examples of commission stipends in surrounding cities, as shown in a city staff report: Brea, Claremont, Glendora and Pomona, $0 for all commissions; Corona, $50 for all commissions; Upland and Covina, $100 for planning commission; Rancho Cucamonga, $75 for planning commission; Yorba Linda, $60 for planning commission; Diamond Bar, $65 for planning commission and $45 for parks and recreation commission; Montclair, $125 for planning commission and $50 for community action commission; and Ontario, $125 for planning commission and $50 for parks and recreation commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.