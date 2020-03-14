Dozens of Chino Valley events have been cancelled or postponed and Chino Valley school board members approved an emergency declaration Thursday, but did not announce any plans to close schools, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Events such as today’s (March 14) Chino Youth Track and Field meet was cancelled and Thursday’s Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Salute to Public luncheon was postponed, organizers announced Thursday.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County, but there have been confirmed cases in nearby Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
Chino Valley
school district
The Chino Valley school district delivered a series of public announcements Thursday to share information and its response to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, including an afternoon meeting to call for a state of emergency for district schools and offices.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said the school board was going to be asked to approve the emergency declaration at its March 19 board meeting. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the district released an agenda for an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. that day.
The declaration was approved unanimously by the school board.
It authorizes Superintendent Enfield and a designee to take “any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education and the health and safety of the students and staff at the district sites.”
As of Champion press time Friday, the school district had not announced plans to close any schools.
Updates for the community are available on the school district’s website, chino.k12.ca.us.
Dr. Enfield said the declaration will allow “more streamlined and efficient preparations” and includes closing schools, entering into contracts without taking bids or board approval, allocating resources for education and cleaning and disinfecting schools.
The declaration actions that can be taken by the superintendent include relocation of students and staff; provision of daily student transportation; provision of alternative education options; provision of leave of absence to employees due to quarantine or recently returning from the level three countries or sick from coronavirus or cohabitating with any individual with coronavirus; directing staff to serve as disaster service workers; and alterations repairs or improvements to school property.
The superintendent sent an email early Thursday to district parents that stated the spouse of an employee at Chaparral Elementary in Chino Hills had contact with individuals at their place of employment who had previously come in contact with another individual who tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr. Enfield told parents that public health officials at the San Bernardino Department of Public Health had been contacted and because the employee was so far removed from the situation, drastic measures were not necessary.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked our employee to self-isolate for 14 days,” Superintendent Enfield said.
He also said that district maintenance staff had performed a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the entire school Wednesday evening and that instruction at Chaparral Elementary was to continue as normal at the school site.
“We are committed to maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff, which is a top priority for our school district,” he said.
Precautions taken at school sites
District parents were informed Monday that maintenance staff had disinfected all school classrooms and offices in the district the weekend prior.
The disinfectant used was ACE 61 Neutral Disinfectant and Detergent, which is approved for schools by the Environmental Protection Agency.
It is routinely used by the Chino Valley school district as standard disinfectant for chairs, desks, seats and light switches.
Students are no longer allowed to touch the point of sale screens during meal transactions and it will now be done by nutrition staff only.
Disinfectant wipes are being used to clean keypads, tablets and point of sale terminals as often as needed.
Students are asked to stay home when sick and to return to school only after being free from fever for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine.
Chino Valley schools are allowing students to wear face masks, however the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend wearing masks for protection from the virus, according to information on the district website.
School sites are encouraging personal practices that include frequent hand washing, not touching face with hands, refraining from sharing cups and utensils or hugging and handshaking.
A resource guide for parents from The National Association of School Psychologists called “Talking to your kids about coronavirus” is on the district’s website, chino.k12.ca.us, as are links to several public health agencies.
Private schools
Ontario Christian Schools will not cancel classes because there are no reported issues with the virus at the school or in San Bernardino Country, said director Jennifer Thompson.
She said classes will continue while contingency plans are put in place.
Loving Savior of the Hills principal Valorie Wend said teachers are being trained by technology staff at the Chino Hills school to work off site and that the private school has also been working with the school district.
Schools postpone
activities and trips
Various school activities are being postponed or canceled.
Check with individual schools listed on the district website chino.k12.ca.us for information.
The Ayala High School choir has canceled its trip next week to a national competition held in Seattle, Washington.
For the last 13 years, Ayala’s vocal ensemble has placed superior, which is the highest rank, in the national competition, said Ayala student choir director Marissa Valenzuela.
City of
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills has cancelled all city programs, events, and gatherings of 250 people or more until Monday, April 13 out of an abundance of caution, said City Manager Ben Montgomery.
The city also evaluated programs that potentially include vulnerable groups such as seniors and individuals with chronic health concerns, regardless of the number of participants, he said.
Residents who have already paid for events such as the Youth Track and Field Meet, the Adult Easter Egg Scramble and Active Adults 50+ classes should contact the city at 364-2700 for refund information.
The following events and activities have been cancelled:
●Youth Track and Field Meet scheduled for March 21
●Easter Egg-Citement scheduled for April 11
●Tiny Tots and Pee Wee Sports on various date
●Adult Easter Egg Scramble scheduled for April 3
●Teen Activity Center in Community Center
●Mobile Recreation van at various parks
●All Active Adults 50+ walk-in programs and all special interest groups, such as quilting, bookworm, billiards, etc.
●Active Adults 50+ paid classes: line dance, easy fit, mat pilates, and introduction to computers.
●The March 20 deadline for the Water Conservation Poster Contest will be extended.
Information on city recreation programs, call 364-2700.
City of Chino
City of Chino has cancelled or postponed events where 250 people or more would attend and other events that could impact vulnerable populations, said city spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
Those events are:
●Legends Senior Challenge in March and April
●Youth track and field meet (March 14)
●Chino City Hall on the Move (March 14)
●St. Patrick's Day Senior Bingo (March 14)
●Sock Hop Dance on March 19
●Salute to Public Safety luncheon on March 19
●Teen Night Out on March 20
●Cultural Palooza on March 21
●Volleyball Clinic on various dates
●Garden Workshop and Children's Discovery Workshop on March 21 and April 18
●MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on March 21
●Ball N' Brunch on March 28
●Chino Youth Museum First Friday on April 3
●Teen Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt on April 3
●Healthy Family Day on April 4
●Chino Youth Museum Lunch with the Bunny April 9
●Earth Day Celebration on April 16
●Pee Wee Soccer on various dates
County of
San Bernardino
Although there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Bernardino County as of the Champion’s press time, the county’s public health officer has ordered the immediate cancellation or postponement of gatherings of more than 250 people until further notice.
The order applies to events within the county such as concerts, conferences, school sporting events, and professional and college events. Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said the county realizes the order will result in inconveniences to many people and businesses, but the health of residents and visitors is the primary concern.
The order does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work or essential services.
