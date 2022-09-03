Chino police arrested a 56-year-old man on Aug. 25 on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson and making criminal threats against his family at a home in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Court in Chino.
Norvell Dion Brewster, of Chino, is being held on $2.5 million bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.
He was expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room Thursday.
Officers were called at 7:35 a.m. to the Roosevelt Court home on a report of a suicidal person threatening to set the home on fire and kill his family, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“When officers arrived, they made verbal contact with the suspect who was agitated and acting erratically,” the sergeant said.
The officers confirmed the suspect had poured gasoline throughout the home and was carrying a lighter, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Officers de-escalated the situation and convinced the suspect to allow occupants to exit the home where they were evacuated unharmed,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The man barricaded himself inside the house for more than an hour before walking out and surrendering to officers.
“He was taken into custody without further incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
