Chino police arrested a 56-year-old man on Aug. 25 on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson and making criminal threats against his family at a home in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Court in Chino.

Norvell Dion Brewster, of Chino, is being held on $2.5 million bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. 

