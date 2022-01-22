The City of Chino Hills in partnership with San Bernardino County is offering free COVID-19 vaccine events, that also include booster doses, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday in January at McCoy Equestrian Center, with the next event scheduled for Jan. 25.
All county residents are eligible.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 5 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
The Pfizer booster is available for ages 16 and older if the first two doses of Pfizer were received six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson booster is available for ages 18 and older who received the single dose of that vaccine at least two months ago.
Walk-ins are accepted and appointments may be made the Thursday before the event at MyTurn.ca.gov.
For assistance in scheduling an appointment, call (909) 387-3911 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
