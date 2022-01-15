The Chino Valley School District (CVUSD) will offer additional support services to families in need by appointing a part-time case manager to assist with transportation, food, housing, and academic obstacles.
The Chino City Council on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a financial increase of $25,000 to the Children’s Academic Recovery Education (CARE) master contract between the city and CVUSD. The funding will extend the district’s counseling and case management services through the McKinney-Vento CARE Program.
The McKinney-Vento CARE Program administers services to families who have been identified by the school district as homeless or in transition to homelessness.
According to City of Chino Community Services Director Linda Reich, the CARE program’s main purpose is to offer students stability and protection of their right to attend their school of origin under the McKinney-Vento Law. Case managers work with students in the McKinney-Vento program to promote the continuation of education and academic success.
Counselors work with families to provide school-based and clinic counseling .
According to the master contract, additional case management and counseling services will be given to approximately 150 McKinney-Vento students.
Ms. Reich said the McKinney-Vento CARE Program is part of a larger continuum of care called the Helping Our People Everyday (HOPE) Family Resource Center, a long-standing partnership between the city and school district.
The HOPE Family Resource Center includes the McKinney-Vento CARE Program, Tykes parenting classes, and the Care Closet where families can obtain clothing, school supplies, and hygiene items at no cost.
