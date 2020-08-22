Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold its annual summer conventions this year on a virtual platform at jw.org because of coronavirus concerns.
The theme is “Always Rejoice!”
The final two sessions will be streamed this weekend (Aug. 22 and 23) and next weekend, Aug. 29 and 30. Visit jw.org and click on the library tab.
Previous sessions are available for viewing and download. Personal information is not gathered upon download or streaming, said a spokesman.
The yearly conventions are open to the public and have been held all over the world for the past 100 years at stadiums, arenas, and conference halls.
A Kingdom Hall is located on Walnut Avenue in Chino where four congregations met, pre-COVID.
