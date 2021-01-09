The award-winning “January Series” consisting of 15 lectures from the campus of Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan will be video streamed live at CrossPoint Church, 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Residents who would like to view the free lectures from the comfort of their homes may watch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. by visiting calvin.edu/january-series.
CrossPoint is one of numerous remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast the lecture and cultural arts series.
The 2021 lineup includes New York Times’ best-selling authors, two of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Leaders, and the 2020 winner of the Kluge Humanities Prize.
Topics will include the Supreme Court, democracy, artificial intelligence, global trade, civil discourse and more.
Some of the speakers are Tara Westover, author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “Educated” about overcoming the expectations of her survivalist family to attend college and enlarge her world, who will speak Monday, Jan. 11; Jemar Tisby, author of “The Color of Compromise: The Truth About the American Church’s Complicity in Racism” who will speak Monday, Jan. 18; Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, former NFL player, the host of NBC’s four-time Emmy nominated series American Ninja Warrior, and NFL Fantasy Live who will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 19; andBruce Feiler, author of six consecutive New York Times best sellers who will speak Thursday, Jan. 21.
A list of speakers and topics can be found on the website calvin.edu/janu ary-series.
The January Series was established in 1988 to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day, inspire cultural renewal and better equip global citizens in God’s world, according to a spokesperson.
Information: Matt Kucinski at msk23@calvin.edu or (616) 307-7429.
