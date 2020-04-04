In an effort to protect the public from further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the County’s Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson has formally ordered short-term lodging facilities – including hotels, motels, and short-term residential-style rental units – to cease operations until the governor’s “Stay at Home” order and the County’s order prohibiting gatherings have been rescinded.
Short-term lodging facilities may operate only if they are being used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment, such as serving the homeless population, or are being used to house workers supporting critical infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.