Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills will hold a Purim celebration featuring “hypnotist to the stars” Kevin Stone at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the Santa Barbara Community Clubhouse, 15920 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills. Suggested donation is $18.
The event will include a Chinese buffet dinner, an animated Megillah reading, (the Book of Esther) and Hamantashen, which are triangular-shaped pastries that are associated with Purim.
Purim is a Jewish celebratory festival held in spring to commemorate the defeat of Haman’s plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the Book of Esther. RSVP to Rabbi Mendy Harlig at (909) 890-8677 or email him at rabbi@jewishchinohills.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
