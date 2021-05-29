Several acres of dry grass and multiple cars burned last Saturday afternoon in a fire in the 12700 block of Roswell Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Chino.
No injuries were reported.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called at 3:25 p.m. and found thick black smoke billowing from a property, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“Chino Valley Fire District, along with partner agencies, stopped the forward progress and extinguished the fire,” she said.
Several outbuildings were also burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
