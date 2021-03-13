Residents 65 and over, educators, church staff, caregivers living with people age 65 and over, and food and agriculture workers can attend a Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave. Chino.
Appointments are required and a limited number of appointments are available.
Appointments can be made at calvax.org/reg/3292026601.
