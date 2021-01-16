Tarps covering the clubhouse at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills caught fire Monday afternoon, but the building was not damaged, according to Chino Valley Fire District officials.
No injuries were reported in the 4:35 p.m. fire, which forced a portion of Yorba Avenue to close.
“The tarps were being used for fumigation. They covered the entire building,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. “We were able to extinguish the blaze from the exterior of the building.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The golf course, located at 15656 Yorba Ave., opened in 1925.
The late tennis great Jack Kramer became sole owner in 1961. The Kramer family owns and operates the golf course on land that is leased from the Greening family.
The facility features two 18-hole golf courses (South and North courses), of which the South Course is the longest golf course in California at 7,587 yards.
