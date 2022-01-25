Two Riverside County men were jailed late Monday morning after a car was stolen from the Chino Park and Ride on Chino Avenue near the 71 Freeway and a catalytic converter was taken off a car at a Diamond Bar Park and Ride minutes later.
Nickolas James Machado, 23, of Moreno Valley and Criztian Isaiah Centeno, 19, of Riverside were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Machado’s bail was set at $100,000 on charges of conspiracy, child endangerment and forgery for vehicle registration certificates or license plates, jail records show.
Mr. Centeno was booked on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant, records indicate.
Analysts inside the Chino Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center were monitoring the City of Chino Park and Ride at 3321 Chino Avenue, on the east side of the 71 Freeway, around 11 a.m. seeing two people inside a car enter the parking lot.
“As the information was being dispatched to officers, one of the suspects entered a parked car and stole it,” Chino police said in a statement.
The drivers inside the two cars then drove onto the northbound 71 Freeway, police said.
As Chino officers went to the park and ride, officers inside an Ontario Police Department helicopter were monitoring the police radio traffic and were able to spot the cars getting on the freeway.
The cars were tracked to the westbound 60 Freeway where the drivers were spotted exiting the Diamond Bar Boulevard offramp, stopping at the Diamond Bar Park and Ride at 100 W. Diamond Bar Boulevard.
One of the suspects was then seen stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car, police said.
As officers inside the helicopter continued to watch and relay information to officers, Chino officers and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Walnut Station arrived and arrested both men, police said.
“The stolen vehicle and catalytic converter were recovered and returned to their owners,” police said.
