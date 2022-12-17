It’s been one step forward and two steps back as the City of Chino Hills pushes ahead with attempts to restrict big rigs from Carbon Canyon Road.
The city council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance to ban trucks with more than four axles from traversing the state highway, known as State Route 142.
Exceptions would be made for drivers of trucks who use the road to conduct business within Chino Hills.
Residents have been complaining since at least 2014 that big rigs on the road are getting stuck in the S-curves causing traffic accidents and tie-ups.
“We have heard the concerns loud and clear that something needed to be done,” Councilman Ray Marquez said.
The next step is for a similar ordinance to be approved by the City of Brea and then by Caltrans.
The state highway extends from Chino Hills Parkway to Valencia Avenue in Brea and is in the jurisdiction of Caltrans 8 (Chino Hills) and Caltrans 12 (Brea).
Each city submitted resolutions to Caltrans in 2019, but when it went to Sacramento, Caltrans officials said the state legislature would have to make the decision.
The city continued pursuing the matter and funded several studies.
Caltrans also conducted a feasibility study to address the S-curves in spring 2021.
Mayor Peter Rogers said that as a resident of Carbon Canyon for more than 30 years, he has seen firsthand the danger that semi-trucks traveling through the canyon pose to residents and commuters’ safety.
If approved by Caltrans headquarters in Sacramento, the state will allow each city to install signs and enforce the truck restrictions.
“It is encouraging to finally see progress being made,” Mayor Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.