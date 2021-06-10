Chino Police Department will host its second Community Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at its headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way, Chino.
Reservations are required for the in-person event by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversation-with-the-community-tickets-158754062675.
Chino Police said the event will “continue the conversation to encourage and increase communication, mutual trust, and respect between the police department and the community we serve.”
“A lot has happened over the last year,” a police statement read. “It is important for us to remain transparent and be open to ideas and suggestions from our community members to continue making the City of Chino an excellent place to live, work and play.”
Reservation deadline is Tuesday, June 22.
The event will be recorded and later shown on Chino Police Department’s social media pages.
“We are inviting community members to attend and are soliciting questions through social media on topics they would like covered,” the statement read.
Chino Police’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
On Instagram, the police department’s account can be found at https://www.instagram.com/chinopolicedept/.
