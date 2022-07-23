Water treatment documents available for review

Environmental documents associated with a proposed $20 million water treatment facility that will remove harmful chemicals from groundwater are available for public review until Aug. 13.
The documents are available by visiting cityofchino.org/cip or can be reviewed at Chino City Hall in the Community Development Department.
The water treatment plant, called the State Street Water Treatment Facility, will treat nitrates, perchlorates, and 1,2,3-TCP and will be built at 10762 Benson Ave. at State Street in an unincorporated county area between Chino and Ontario.
The project will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
