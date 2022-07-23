Water treatment documents available for review

 A water treatment plant will be located at Benson Avenue and State Street in an unincorporated county area between Chino and Ontario.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Environmental documents associated with a proposed $20 million water treatment facility that will remove harmful chemicals from groundwater are available for public review until Aug. 13.

The documents are available by visiting cityofchino.org/cip or can be reviewed at Chino City Hall in the Community Development Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.